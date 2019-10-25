Sophia the robot will be at the GovTech 2019 ICT conference in Durban. African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The GovTech 2019 information and communications technology (ICT) conference, which will be held in Durban from Sunday, is designed to help stakeholders connect, collaborate and deliver ICT solutions for a technologically empowered government.

The theme of the 13th annual GovTech conference, hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), at the Durban International Convention Centre from October 27 to 30 is “Digital transformation: gearing towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and beyond”. Information about the critical milestones on the government’s (and country’s) journey to digital transformation will be shared at the event.

“GovTech’s quest is to develop South Africa into a ‘smart nation’ - from delivering digital services to all citizens to introducing innovative technologies that make government business processes smoother and finding the best, most cost-effective solutions to ICT challenges in public service delivery,” said acting chief executive of Sita, Ntutule Tshenye.

GovTech 2019 will focus on how 4IR will change the lives of South African citizens by bringing together high-level representatives from government, industry and business to share information, knowledge and professional expertise.

The conference has four key content pillars: social protection, the digital economy, economic transformation and service delivery infrastructure. Some of the topics include agri-tech and food security, how technology can address climate change and revolutionise healthcare.

