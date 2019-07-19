Rishav Juglall

Durban - Identifying a gap in the market was the first step towards success for entrepreneur Rishav Juglall, who was a 2016 finalist in the Engen Pitch & Polish competition. Juglall, the owner of Rocky Brands, said he was studying marketing at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when he dropped out to pursue his business dreams.

“One of my varsity assignments had been to understand how and why a company could own a monopoly in the market. I applied this to an everyday situation by visiting a retail store that sold polishing products from Australia.

“The brand was overpriced, had terrible packaging and was under- marketed. I identified a gap for a 2-in-1 cleaning and polishing formula for glass-topped stoves.”

He came across US company Weiman and started talking to them.

“I put together a marketing plan for their products which they loved and they sent me a box of samples. Using samples, I tried to get in the door with Game for seven months without success because they couldn’t understand how a 21-year-old could add value.”

He said he finally got a meeting.

“I prepared a bullet-proof marketing plan and in 15 minutes they accepted the products and the pricing. After this meeting, I took my first-ever flight to Johannesburg to sign Massmart’s terms.

“In one month I was supplying Weiman products nationally.”

Juglall then entered the Pitch & Polish competition.

“The experience was a real eye-opener. It built my confidence levels in a way I didn’t believe it could. I believe that learning how to sell your business and your products is extremely important and that’s what I got from the programme. “

Rocky Brands now employs 26 staff and has its own brand called Oakmont.

Engen Pitch & Polish will be in Durban on July 20 at the Olive Convention Centre.

The Mercury