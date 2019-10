SA accountants honour their young achievers









Durban - The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has announced its top 35 under-35 chartered accountants who have gone the extra mile to achieve their career aspirations. Saica launched the competition in 2014 to recognise its young achievers. Saica said winner Mpho Mookapele, 35, chief financial officer and acting chief executive: energy and water Seta, had developed a capable workforce with the right skills in the energy and water sector. Among the category winners was Hlengiwe Ndlela, 32, an auditing lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Saica said Ndlela, who won the power of professional thinking category, had a vibrant personality.

“Today she mentors scores of students into confident professionals because she knows sometimes all you need is someone to give you that rainbow of hope.”

The Saica senior executive for brand, Willi Coates, congratulated the award winners.

“It is gratifying to see that our young CAs(SA) are committed to trust leadership,” said Coates.

“Our young CAs(SA) are a beacon of light and hope that point to the fact that our economy is in good hands,” he said.

Other category winners include:

Develop: Léan Boezaart, 34, co-founder: Freedom of Movement

Influence: Lize Lubbe, 32, principal: Phatisa

Lead: Rhett Finch, 34, chief financial officer: King Price Insurance

Simplifying Your Success Award: Gideon Botha, 35, Senior Financial Manager: Nedbank Group

The Mercury