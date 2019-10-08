The group’s participation at the four-day food and beverage trade fair was funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme.
The Head of Marketing and Exports at Rugani Juices, Wesley Browne, who participated in the exhibition for the first time, said he was impressed by the warm reception that the South African companies received at the exhibition.
“As a company, we were happy with the opportunity to have members of the public tasting our juice products as that enabled us to gauge the response of the consumers to our product and how well it will be received in the international market,” said Browne.
As a first time participant in any international exhibition, the director of Chill-E Organics, Tasneem Latib said she was almost overwhelmed by the magnitude of World Food Moscow.