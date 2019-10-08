SA businesses upbeat after Russia food fair









South African business owners and representatives during a briefing session with the SA Foreign Economic Representative in Russia, Moloko Leshaba (extreme right), at World Food Moscow, Russia. Durban - The South African business owners and representatives who participated in the World Food Moscow fair, have returned with high hopes that the solid trade leads they generated will develop into concrete deals. The group’s participation at the four-day food and beverage trade fair was funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme. The Head of Marketing and Exports at Rugani Juices, Wesley Browne, who participated in the exhibition for the first time, said he was impressed by the warm reception that the South African companies received at the exhibition. “As a company, we were happy with the opportunity to have members of the public tasting our juice products as that enabled us to gauge the response of the consumers to our product and how well it will be received in the international market,” said Browne. As a first time participant in any international exhibition, the director of Chill-E Organics, Tasneem Latib said she was almost overwhelmed by the magnitude of World Food Moscow.

“I am grateful for this extremely amazing experience.

“I was totally blown away by this opportunity but it was really worthwhile as I learnt a lot and gained immeasurable experience.

“My red sesame sauce proved to be an instant attraction amongst the consumers at the trade fair,” said Latib.

The managing director of Koopmanskloof Wingerde, Rydal Jeftha who participated in World Food Moscow for the third time, said: “My experience with this market is that the SA wines are delivering very well in terms of quality and price. That is the reason I keep coming here in order to push for more penetration of the market.”

The first day of World Food Moscow was the most productive for the chief executive officer of Energy Supplements, Sarita Gericke who signed a deal with a company that she met at the SIAL Food Exhibition in France last year.

“This confirms the importance of making contacts and establishing relations with businesspeople from other countries in these shows. It does not necessarily mean that you will return with a deal from each show but each contact you establish may yield results later,” said Gericke.

The Mercury