This emerged at a Women in Maritime Business Breakfast, which was hosted at the Port of Mossel Bay.
The event included a panel discussion on opportunities within the oceans economy, engineering and the oil and gas sector, as well as a presentation on the Port of Mossel Bay’s port development future plans.
The event formed part of activities to mark World Maritime Day.
Created by the UN, via the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), World Maritime Day celebrates the international maritime industry’s contribution towards the world’s economy, especially in shipping.