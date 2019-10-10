Women managers steer ship at port authority









The Women in Maritime Business Breakfast, which featured a panel discussion on opportunities within the oceans economy, engineering and oil and gas sector, was recently held in the Port of Mossel Bay. Durban - Women occupy half of top management positions nationally within the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). This emerged at a Women in Maritime Business Breakfast, which was hosted at the Port of Mossel Bay. The event included a panel discussion on opportunities within the oceans economy, engineering and the oil and gas sector, as well as a presentation on the Port of Mossel Bay’s port development future plans. The event formed part of activities to mark World Maritime Day. Created by the UN, via the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), World Maritime Day celebrates the international maritime industry’s contribution towards the world’s economy, especially in shipping.

This year’s global theme, “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community”, provided an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of women in the sector and to promote its achievements in terms of gender equality in an industry historically dominated by males.

Port of Mossel Bay financial accountant Elizma Kleyn said the International Transport Workers’ Federation estimates that women make up just 2% of the global maritime workforce.

“For Transnet, as the largest and most crucial part of the freight logistics chain that delivers goods to each and every South African, women’s development is a priority,” Kleyn said.

Mossel Bay Port Manager Shadrack Tshikalange added: “Among the Port of Mossel Bay’s pioneers we are proud to have women in roles such as our Harbour Master, Engineering Manager, Acting Senior Operations Manager, tug masters, marine pilots, stevedores, shorehands and more.”

You can email all your business related content to [email protected]

The Mercury