17 000 police officers to be deployed for elections in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner said 17 000 police officers will be deployed throughout the province to ensure safety and security when the country heads to the polls on May 29. Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was speaking during a meeting of 3 000 senior officers in Durban. He also announced that they had arrested more than 121 614 suspected criminals for several crimes in the previous financial year.

Mkhwanazi said they had gathered all commissioned officers from all policing disciplines for Tuesday’s meeting. “We did not gather them in one room for a meet-and-greet or a talk show. The aim of this meeting was to gauge our performances and account for all the shortfalls that need drastic and urgent improvements.” Mkhwanazi said more than 17 000 police officers will be on the ground during the elections maintaining law and order, peace and stability.

“We were part of the signing ceremony where political parties in this province vowed to tolerate each other, to be peaceful and to respect the rule of law.” Mkhwanazi urged all political parties to respect their oath. “South Africa is a free country and no area is a no-go area for anyone. Political parties are free to campaign anywhere they wish to without fear of intimidation.

We have policed elections in the past and we are prepared to execute our responsibilities during the 2024 elections.” Speaking on arrests, Mkhwanazi said out of 121 614 suspected criminals arrested in the previous financial year, 37 587 of them were nabbed for contact crimes. “Our detectives were hard at work and of the total number of those arrested for contact crimes, 2 407 of them were arrested for murder, 4 874 were nabbed for rape, whereas 3 069 suspects were arrested for attempted murder.

“In cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 2 395 suspects were arrested. They are at different stages of court appearances,” said Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi said KZN has been in the spotlight for violent crimes. “Murders attracted international attention and made headlines. During the execution of operations, a total of 3 575 firearms and thousands of ammunition of various calibre firearms were recovered.” Mkhwanazi added that they had made a number of arrests of suspects in mass murders.

“In June last year, six people were shot and killed in uMbumbulu. Sphamandla Mkhize was arrested for that crime and is facing the course of justice. In Vryheid, Sanele Magubane, Buyani Ngobese and Ziphumelele Ngobese were arrested for the attempted murder of three people and conspiracy to commit murder.” Mkhwanazi said Bongile Mabele, who is also known as Bala, was arrested for the murders of eight people and the attempted murder of four more people in uMlazi in July 2023. “Still in uMlazi, Siphamandla Dhlomo was arrested for the murder of seven people which happened in August last year.”

KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said she did not think the number of arrests were an indication that police were making progress in the fight against crime. “How many of those (arrested) were actually charged and if they were, how many cases are still continuing in court. Arrest figures are meaningless as police are encouraged to arrest as it looks good but cells and prisons and courts are clogged with people arrested without sufficient evidence.”