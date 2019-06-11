A bus transporting schoolchildren from Mandeni to KwaDukuza (Stanger) collided with a cane truck yesterday at the R102 and R74 intersection. IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - Just a few days before the start of the school holidays, 27 pupils from various schools in Stanger were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a cane truck at the R102 and R74 intersection yesterday. IPSS Medical Rescue said one of the pupils seated in the front of the bus was trapped and critically injured.

Spokesperson Paul Herbst said while under the care of both IPSS and Lenmed advanced life support paramedics, KwaDukuza Fire and Emergency Services freed the pupil.

“Due to her injuries and prolonged entrapment, Lenmed1 specialised air ambulance was activated to transport her to Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre.”

Herbst said the other 26 pupils sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The deputy principal of Stanger ML Sultan Secondary School, who did not want to be named, said one of their pupils was taken to hospital.

“The parents of some of the other pupils came to the school and took their children to the hospital.”

KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, sympathised with all the injured pupils.

“It’s becoming clear that our pupils are not safe on the roads anymore and this will require a collective effort to handle.”

Mthethwa said at this stage, the department was not sure what caused the accident and called on the Department of Transport to “come down hard on reckless road users”.

“We will through our district monitor the situation and offer any possible help. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

KZN Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department was aware of some of the accidents involving schoolchildren in recent weeks, which had led KZN MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda to direct all enforcement agencies to pay more attention to the matter.

“On this incident, in particular, we have called for a full-scale investigation.”

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened at the KwaDukuza police station.

The Mercury