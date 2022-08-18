70 suspects appear in court for trespassing in iSimangaliso Wetland Park in northern KZN

Durban – Seventy suspects appeared in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for trespassing in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The incident took place on Tuesday, August 16 and came after the park was granted a court interdict in April to prevent the public from entering Futululu Forest, which falls under the park.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, said the group appeared in court on charges of trespassing and malicious damage to property, in the Futululu Forest. “On August 16, 2022, the 70 people allegedly forced their way into the restricted area and began cutting vegetation. They were subsequently arrested.” At their court appearance they were released on warning and the matter was adjourned to September 19 for further investigation, she said.

Ramkisson-Kara said the interdict granted to iSimangaliso Wetland Park prohibited any person from entering the forest and/or removing or cutting any vegetation. “To this effect, a notice (warning of the interdict) was affixed to the area where the prohibition exists. “The Mercury’s” sister newspaper, the “Daily News”, reported that a 59-year-old woman was killed in June after she was attacked by hippos in the park after allegedly attempting to harvest Juncus kraussii, known as incema or matting rush, without permission.

At that time, Bheki Manzini, iSimangaliso Wetland Park spokesperson, said three people, including the victim, allegedly went into the nearby wetland which is a habitat for dangerous wildlife such as crocodiles and hippos. “These individuals were allegedly attempting to harvest incema within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park without permission. Two other individuals escaped unharmed.” THE MERCURY