82 Comrades runners were treated in hospital, 19 admitted, 7 in ICU on race day

Durban – The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) race doctor has announced that 82 runners were treated in hospital; of those, 28 were referred from the medical facility at the finish and the rest were taken directly from the route. CMA race doctor Jeremy Boulter says 19 runners were admitted to hospital; seven to ICU.

Story continues below Advertisement

“By this afternoon (Tuesday), the few remaining in hospital were all fine and stable and are soon to be discharged.” This year’s race started with 13213 runners, 11709 of whom made it to the finish line on time. Two runners died. Mzameleni “Mzamo” Mthembu, of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club in KZN, died at Westville Hospital. He was last clocked in Winston Park at 11.41am. Phakamile “Phaks” Ntshiza, of Adventist Athletics Club in Gauteng, was last clocked at 8.53am in Cato Ridge.

Boulter said 341 runners received medical treatment at the finish, at Moses Mabhida Stadium. “Of these, 221 were attended to at the main medical facility while 120 runners received R&R, rubdowns, strapping, massage and mild treatment at the St John tent. “The CMA has over the years, implemented extensive medical, emergency, first aid and physiotherapy provisions for its thousands of participants. These much-needed medical amenities are made available at strategic positions along the route and at the finish venue,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

This includes eight physiotherapy stations, a fleet of ambulances, several rapid response vehicles, a team of paramedics, a dedicated emergency helicopter, a three-bed fully equipped ICU-type resuscitation area; a critical care emergency facility on the finish line and the St John Ambulance Tent. Boulter said: “The Comrades Marathon is a tough race. The aim of our extensive medical provisions is to allow us to help a runner in just about any medical eventuality should the need arise.” He said most of the runners who were treated at the finish were dehydrated and exhausted.