Durban - THE legalisation of marijuana in South Africa last year has had a massive impact on the food industry. Recently Ballito-based health bar, Propa Smoothie introduced their Propa CBD Zen smoothie.

Owner of Propa Smoothie, Stephanie Wills, said the smoothie comes in flavours of green tea, dark chocolate and mint choc chip and is totally legal.

Recently Ballito-based health bar, Propa Smoothie introduced their Propa CBD Zen smoothie.





“With this smoothie, I wanted added health benefits. I wanted an anti-anxiety, calming smoothie for people who are stressed or have problems sleeping. We use L-theanine and CBD isolate, which is an extract of cannabis with no hallucinogenic benefits,” she said.

Wills said she the mint choc chip is one of the most popular favours and they have had an amazing response.

“We had a lot of really good feedback and it was very well received. The smoothie was a limited edition and all stock has sold out,” she said.

Last month, popular eatery Col’Cacchio introduced the first ever pizza range in the country.

The Green Goddess and the Not-So-Plain Mary Jane both come with a touch of Cannabidiol or CBD.

Col’Cacchio said the two iconic pizzas will be drizzled with africanpure CBD oil which contains no TCH or synthetic chemicals, making it safe to enjoy.

Customers will also be able to add CBD oil to any other dish at an additional cost. The pizzas are not available at their Halaal stores.

Earlier this year, a notice was gazetted, making it legal for users of CBD oil to be able to purchase the oil without a prescription.

An advocate for marijuana, who spoke on the basis of anonymity, said the ruling made it possible for CBD users to purchase less than 20ml per day.

“With CBD, being able to purchase it over the counter is only legal for 12 months. This follows on from the Constitutional Court ruling last year which legalised weed for those over 18. However, the terms and conditions are yet to be set in stone and a person can still be arrested within reason,” he said.

He warned against unscrupulous individuals who were promising people that they can issue licenses to use and cook with CBD oil.

Last year, SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole instructed Hawks and police nnot to arrest anyone who for the private use, cultivation or possession of dagga.

The Mercury