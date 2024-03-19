AA says mixed outlook on fuel for April

The AA said that while the year did not get off to a good note for all grades of fuel, any form of relief for consumers is welcome, especially going into the Easter holidays.

The AA said that according to data from the Central energy fund, motorists can expect a slight increase to fuel in April while diesel users can expect a decrease.

Layton Beard from the AA said that according to the latest data from the CEF, ULP95 is expected to climb by around 10c/litre, and ULP93 by around 9c/l. “The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by between 34c/l and 38c/l while the cost of illuminating paraffin is slated to come down by around 47c/l.”

Beard added that the decrease in diesel and paraffin prices is certainly good news; diesel is a big input cost in major sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and retailing, and an increase here often contributes to increased prices of basic commodities.

“If the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate, as well as the movement in international product prices, continues in its current downward trajectory, there is a likelihood that by the time the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) makes the official adjustment for next month, the under-recovery will be significantly less and result in a much-needed price decrease.” said Beard.