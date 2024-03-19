Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

AA says mixed outlook on fuel for April

Motorists can expect a slight increase to fuel in April while diesel users can expect a decrease. Picture: David Ritchie/independent Newspapers

Motorists can expect a slight increase to fuel in April while diesel users can expect a decrease. Picture: David Ritchie/independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Share

The AA said that according to data from the Central energy fund, motorists can expect a slight increase to fuel in April while diesel users can expect a decrease.

The AA said that while the year did not get off to a good note for all grades of fuel, any form of relief for consumers is welcome, especially going into the Easter holidays.

Layton Beard from the AA said that according to the latest data from the CEF, ULP95 is expected to climb by around 10c/litre, and ULP93 by around 9c/l. “The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by between 34c/l and 38c/l while the cost of illuminating paraffin is slated to come down by around 47c/l.”

Beard added that the decrease in diesel and paraffin prices is certainly good news; diesel is a big input cost in major sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and retailing, and an increase here often contributes to increased prices of basic commodities.

“If the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate, as well as the movement in international product prices, continues in its current downward trajectory, there is a likelihood that by the time the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) makes the official adjustment for next month, the under-recovery will be significantly less and result in a much-needed price decrease.” said Beard.

Beard advised motorists to budget efficiently for their trips this Easter holiday and to ensure that their vehicles are in a good condition. “The AA is offering consumers who plan to drive to their holiday destinations over the Easter period, free holiday vehicle checks until 2 April and advises motorists to contact any of the participating dealers to book an appointment.”

The Mercury

Related Topics:

DurbanFuelFuel PricesConsumers