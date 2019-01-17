The Automobile Association (AA) believes further reductions in the fuel price are on the horizon at the end of the month. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Automobile Association (AA) believes further reductions in the fuel price are on the horizon at the end of the month. The AA was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“Although the international price of crude oil has ticked up since its low of January 1, the overall price is still lower than December's average and this reflects in the current data,” said the AA.

“In addition, the rand/US dollar exchange rate has strengthened from an average of R14.44 at the beginning of the year to around R14.20 now.”

The current data showed a drop of around 12 cents a litre for petrol, 36c for diesel, and 33c for illuminating paraffin, said the AA.

“We expect this figure may fluctuate in the second half of January.

“The rand continues to firm slightly and it's not clear what level oil will stabilise around.

“Whether this will work in favour of fuel users or against them remains to be seen.”

- THE MERCURY