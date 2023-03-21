ActionSA’s Mashaba urges South Africans to use their right to vote next year to bring about a better future

Durban - Commemorating Human Rights Day in Sharpeville on Tuesday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said South Africans deserve a better government than the current one. He commemorated the day alongside the party’s national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni, provincial chairperson in Gauteng, Funzi Ngobeni, Sedibeng regional chairperson Mothobi Nqhatsetseng and hundreds of ActionSA activists.

Mashaba said next year the country will commemorate three decades of democratic government yet nearly 12 million South Africans are still without jobs, and about 25 million citizens depend on social grants. Mashaba said the current governing party has failed to provide a better life for all and has abandoned the promise of the Constitution of an inclusive and prosperous future for the country. He said the 2024 elections offer the best opportunity to replace what he called “the corrupt and dysfunctional ANC” with an ethical coalition government that will reignite the promise of 1994 and restore the basic human rights the victims of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre fought for.