Add diving to your bucket list this winter during the 2023 Sardine Run

Durban – According to the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), winter on the KZN South Coast is the ultimate diving experience as the cooler water brings with it the annual Sardine Run. The Sardine Run is an annual event where shoals of silver fish head northwards close to the shoreline, attracting a host of marine life looking to feast.

The organisation said Cape gannets can be seen diving into the waters, while dolphins, game fish and even Bryde’s whales pursue the shoals. Sharks, from copper and dusky sharks to blacktips and spinners, will also join in the feast. Seine netters can also be seen entering the waters to get their share. “The planet’s greatest biomass migration and the ocean spectacle should be on every diver’s bucket list, and for those who haven’t experienced this diving phenomenon, then 2023 is the year,” the organisation said.

This ‘ocean spectacle’ should be on every diver’s bucket list. Picture: Supplied SCTIE chief executive officer Phelisa Mangcu said there are several highly experienced dive operators who are ready to assist with scuba training and equipment hire, catering to everyone from novice to experienced. “With two of the world’s top dive sites at Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks, the KZN South Coast has long been an attractive destination for divers from across the globe, but the Sardine Run is undoubtedly one of the most exciting times to experience this beautiful part of the world as the ocean is alive with action,” said Mangcu.

Roland Mauz of African Dive Adventures has been taking keen divers on the Sardine Run experience since the start of the operation in 1996. The Shelly Beach-based diver said diving on the KZN South Coast, let alone during sardine season, is the highlight of every diver’s logbook. “Protea Banks is one of the best shark-diving sites in Africa, delivering shark sightings on almost every dive, any time of the year. At different times we see different shark species, and experienced shark enthusiasts can be 100% sure they will find what they are looking for,” he said.

Protea Banks, off the coast of Margate, is considered one of the best shark-diving sites in Africa. Picture: Ryan Daly He said Aliwal Shoal is another well-known local reef ideal for all levels of diving experience.

“The reef is full of intricate caves, crevasses and ridges home to a huge variety of marine life of all sizes and colours. During our winter months, divers find raggies everywhere on the reef. The shipwreck, The Produce, is a great attraction for divers who are fascinated by sunken ships and their remnants.” Mauz said the Sardine Run is a world-renowned natural phenomenon and to experience this spectacle is a privilege that should not be missed. “Along the KZN South Coast, the best place to view the Sardine Run is around Port Edward, with visitors who book packages treated to an incredible adventure in the wild. Boats are in the fray of the marine animal action from morning to late afternoon.

“Visitors can snorkel, free dive and scuba dive on a sardine bait ball, watching the entire marine food chain at work. Divers find themselves in super-pods of literally thousands of dolphins, seeing hundreds of humpback whales from near and far,” he said. The organisation said the Sardine Run usually happens around June to July, depending on the migration.