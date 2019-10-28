AG warns KZN to get its books in order









AUDITOR-General Kimi Makwetu has warned the KZN government to quickly address the underlying causes of irregular expenditure which continues to rise. Durban - AUDITOR-General Kimi Makwetu has warned the KwaZulu-Natal government to quickly address the underlying causes of irregular expenditure which continues to rise. Makwetu delivered his audit outcomes report on the province at the provincial legislature on Friday. His audit opinions were a mixed bag of results with some departments and entities showing improvement while others regressed. The closing balance or cumulative amount of irregular expenditure had risen to R41billion in the 2018/2019 financial year, which includes the expenditure incurred in the previous two financial years. “Irregular expenditure of previous years is not properly dealt with through investigations followed by condonement, recovery or write-off of the expenditure,” said Makwetu,

In the 2018/2019 financial year, irregular expenditure had risen from R9.8bn to R12.4bn.

He said the province should investigate the underlying causes of irregular expenditure, saying the total figure for the country was R61bn and R12bn of that came from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Health recorded the highest irregular expenditure at R4.5bn, followed by the Department of Transport at R4.1bn, Education R1.8bn and Human Settlements at R1.14bn.

Makwetu said accounting officers should focus on and deal with irregular expenditure as required to avoid material irregularities being raised. He found that at least three departments had shown signs of improvement, three others had regressed and three continued to be a problem.

The Department of Social Development and the Traditional Levies and Trust Account improved, achieving an unqualified audit with no findings.

They were joined by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, which had an unqualified audit but with findings.

About 15 departments remained with unchanged audit opinions.

The Office of the Premier, the provincial legislature and public works regressed.

The audits of Ithala Development Finance and corporation Ithala Limited are outstanding.

But the departments of transport, agriculture and health raised concerns after achieving qualified audits with findings.

The Transport Department recently came under fire from members of the standing committee on public accounts after it emerged that in the 2018/2019 financial year it had recorded irregular expenditure amounting to more than R3bn which pushed its cumulative irregular expenditure to R14bn.

The province was, however, congratulated for reducing its unauthorised expenditure from R503million in the 2017/2018 financial year to R29.6m in the 2018/2019 financial year. “To go from R500m to R29m is not a small thing,”said Makwetu.

However, fruitless and wasteful expenditure rose from R12.2m in 2017/2018 to R29.8m in 2018/2019.

He said part of the fruitless and wasteful expenditure was caused by the interest on late payments, litigation and claims against the auditees, and the cancellation of accommodation, damaged vehicles, cancellation of trips and overpayment to suppliers.

Makwetu also addressed internal technical controls, saying 90% of the auditees had weak IT governance, that 50% of IT projects did not meet expectations and that 10% of the auditees have procured licensed software they did not use.

The chairperson of the Finance Portfolio Committee, Sipho Nkosi, said irregular expenditure should be investigated and had money been mishandled it should be recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the audit opinions were a serious concern for the provincial government and steps were being taken to address them.

The Mercury