A man holds a sign that reads: "No to fracking", during a protest against the use of fracking. Picture: Reuters

Durban - Agriculture body Agri SA have welcomed a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that yesterday set aside regulations on petroleum exploration and production that allows for fracking in South Africa. Attorneys acting for farmers in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the judgment which they say for now halts all applications for shale gas exploration rights until technical regulations have been promulgated.

The SCA ruled in favour of AfriForum and Treasure the Karoo Action Group (TKAG), who have been involved in protracted litigation against fracking for several years.

In its judgment, the court dismissed an appeal by the Minister of Mineral Resources from the Grahamstown High Court in the case of John Douglas Stern and Others versus the minister and allowed an appeal by TKAG and AfriForum from the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria.

Applicants in the Stern matter had in November 2015 sought an order reviewing and setting aside the Regulations for Petroleum Exploration and Production which were promulgated in 2015.

The principal ground for the review was that the Minister of Mineral Resources had no power to make the petroleum regulations as this responsibility should fall under the Minister of Environmental Affairs.

During the same month, applicants in the TKAG matter launched a similar application.

The Grahamstown High Court held that the Minister of Mineral Resources had no power to make the petroleum regulations and reviewed and set them aside. In the TKAG matter, the Pretoria High Court came to a contrary conclusion and dismissed the application.

Both courts granted leave to appeal to the SCA, which yesterday ruled that the petroleum regulations the minister had promulgated “must be set aside in their entirety”.

Judge Christiaan van der Merwe, in a unanimous ruling, found that the power to make regulations of this kind rests with the Environment Minister, not the Mineral Resources Minister.

The appeal court found that suspending the declaration of invalidity of the regulations was not suitable.

“In my view, however, there is no factual basis for this request and the opposing argument that exploration for petroleum by hydraulic fracturing should not take place at all before it is lawfully regulated is compelling,” Judge Van der Merwe said.

AgriSA natural resources head Janse Rabie said the judgment was a “welcome reprieve”.

“This judgment has enormous significance and we’re delighted by it. No applications for shale gas rights can proceed until such time as the necessary technical regulations are promulgated by the Minister of Environmental Affairs,” Rabie said.

He said the impact of the judgment on other cases such as the Normandien judgment, in which the SCA had earlier granted the appeal of Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration South Africa to explore a vast area covering almost 5500 farms in KwaZulu-Natal for potential gas reserves, would still have to be considered.

“The Normandien matter concerned a specific issue as to the requirement for harm, where a technical error was alleged in the acceptance of an exploration right submitted by Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa.

The granting of exploration rights to Rhino in three other provinces might now be questionable. However, we need time to consider this,” Rabie said.

Hans-Jurie Moolman, an attorney representing KZN and Free State farmers in an appeal to the minister against an application for exploration by Rhino, said while the judgment did not affect the appeal, it would prevent the approval of any pending applications because without environmental approval no exploration could take place.

Jonathan Deal, chief executive of TKAG, said the ruling justified the reservations AfriForum and TKAG had about the regulations and fracking technology.

“South Africa does not have enough resources to handle this industry water is a resource one simply cannot waste,” Deal said.

