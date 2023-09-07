Alfred Duma municipality hosts successful spelling BEE contest

Durban - Alfred Duma Local Municipality executive committee (exco) member Abbas Warassaly has urged pupils from Ladysmith and surrounding areas to use every available opportunity to hone their communications skills as it will open doors to a brighter future for them. He was speaking at the annual Spelling BEE event held at the Ladysmith Civic Hall on Wednesday, which was hailed as a success by the local municipality.

The competition featured 48 spellers coming from 36 schools within the municipal jurisdiction, and was also attended by school principals and councillors including social and community services portfolio chairperson and exco member Thobani Dlamini. Warassaly, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of mayor Zama Sibisi, expressed the municipality’s joy at celebrating the International Literacy Day through hosting the spelling BEE competition. “Education is very important, it helps one hone their communication skills by learning to read, write and more vitally listen. Education develops critical thinking. In this regard, the spelling bee mega challenge helps these learners to improve cognitive skills by breaking down huge words – where you think, read, remember, learn, reason and pay attention, the exco member stressed.