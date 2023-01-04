All set for ANC January 8 celebrations

The Mangaung Municipality has brushed aside any questions on the suitability of the Petrus Molemela Stadium, in the Free State to host the ANC’s January 8 celebrations, saying the stadium meets all the requirements for the party’s festivities this weekend. The assurance comes after questions were raised about the safety of the stadium. A letter circulating on social media had raised concerns over the stadium’s suitability for the event, suggesting that the Free State Rugby Stadium be considered as an alternative.

Mangaung Municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama said the ANC’s 111th birthday celebrations provided an opportunity for the city to showcase its capacity to host major events, and as such the city’s leadership would not take the risk of using an unsuitable venue. “The city would like to put it on record that the concern is misplaced. Work has been ongoing to ensure that the issues that were raised are attended to,” said Khedama. He pointed out that in the past the stadium had been used as a home ground by football club Bloemfontein Celtic, which maintained the facility, but this changed when the team was sold and relocated.

“The stadium was open to use by members of the public for recreational activities. As a result, there are certain areas that needed the city’s attention, which have since been attended to.” Khedama noted that thousands would flock to Bloemfontein for the event, bringing economic spin-offs for Mangaung and surrounding towns. He also gave an assurance that the grading certificate had been issued, and water connections and ablution facilities were ready to accommodate the number of people expected.

“We need to be sensitive to residents and the broader community around the stadium precinct. Mangaung Metro law enforcement officials will be working together with the SAPS to ensure order and security around the vicinity of the stadium, and the city at large.” ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo said they were ready to attend the weekend’s festivities. “We have already been in touch with the regional structures and the leaders will join us as part of the delegation from this province attending the celebrations. So from our side every detail regarding the Mangaung trip has been attended to,” he said.

