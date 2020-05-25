All systems go for KZN schools to re-open

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal schools will be sanitised and ready for teachers to report for duty on Thursday. However, trade unions said they had conducted their own state of readiness survey and were concerned that some schools had still not received sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers. They said they had instructed teachers not to report for duty to unsafe workplaces. Yesterday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province, which has the highest number of pupils across all grades in the country, had been working “very hard” to ensure schools would be ready to open on June1 in line with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement last week. He said the return date for teachers to return to work had had been moved from today to May28, to ensure all schools were thoroughly cleaned and fully equipped with PPE.

“The demand for these essentials is far greater than the rate of supply and as such some schools are not yet in possession of all the PPE. We would rather be delayed in starting the academic programme than risk the health and safety of our workers,” he said.

A total of 90057 teachers and support staff together with 357846 Grade 7 and 12 pupils were expected to return to school on June1.

Of these, 151000 were in Grade12 and 210190 in Grade 7. An estimated 10000 community workers would also assist schools with screening. Pupils and teachers would only be allowed on the school premises if they were wearing masks, and after sanitising their hands.

The temperature of pupils would also be taken at the school gate.

Those with high temperatures would be placed in an isolation room, before parents were contacted and medical assistance was sought.

Zikalala said schools would ensure social distancing - at least 1.5m between pupils - was maintained at all times.

Gatherings and contact activities outside of the classroom such as extra-mural activities, contact sport, assemblies, hall gatherings and queuing at tuck shops or for school feeding programme meals would be prohibited, Zikalala said.

He confirmed that the matric curriculum would not be trimmed as it was an internationally recognised qualification, while the mid-year exams would be combined with the finals in October.

“We have complied with all the non-negotiables as agreed between the minister and stakeholders within the education sector. PPE and essentials for all teachers have been delivered to districts and circuits. Most schools have received their allocations,” Zikalala said.

He added that the key essentials were part of the agreed preconditions for the reopening of schools.

“They include the provision of clean and hygienic material - three masks per pupil, three masks per teacher, visors for teachers to enhance audibility of teachers, education and awareness, infrastructure, water and sanitation, nutrition and hygiene,” he said.

More than 6000 schools would be reopened in this phase.

Zikalala said 220 independent schools in KZN, which included 120 subsidised by the department, had been given a checklist to comply with Covid-19 requirements.

“Most of our schools have since been decontaminated. This is being co-ordinated through districts. Classroom cleanliness will be done twice a day - in the morning and afternoon,” he said.

More than 4500 water tanks were being delivered to schools, and to date, 250 priority schools had received them.

“Water will be available in all schools and its availability will be checked daily,” Zikalala said.

The Department of Education has also developed a booklet outlining the non-negotiables for staff and pupils, which focuses on changes in the school code of conduct, work ethics, orientation programmes, hand washing, sanitation, screening and parental involvement, Zikalala added.

He said 463 schools were vandalised in KZN, and four had burnt down. Six mobile classrooms - four in uThukela District and two in Harry Gwala District - had been procured to assist the fire damaged schools.

He added that 270 buses, 30 midi-buses and 164 minibus taxis were ready to transport pupils, in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said guidelines had also been issued to schools in dealing with teachers with co-morbidities. Those who were deemed high risk would not be expected to return to work and would be replaced by substitute teachers, Mshengu said.

Permits for teachers had been sent to principals, he added.

SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said the provincial government had agreed with unions that schools were not ready for teachers to return today.

Caluza said sanitisers were still at district offices and needed to be delivered to schools.

“Some schools received between four and eight five-litre sanitisers and one or two plastic refill pumps for sanitisers. Some districts were fortunate to get eight to 12 disinfecting tins. In other districts, schools were told they would need to share the pumps,” she said.

“Our monitoring over the past two days shows that no district director or circuit manager can boldly confirm readiness for any school to reopen. Only former Model C schools can potentially be ready as they do not rely on the department. They use their own facilities and financial muscle to buy all PPE and disinfect their schools,” she said.

Sadtu would reassess the situation on Wednesday and advise if teachers should report for duty on Thursday.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said schools might not be ready to reopen on June 1.

“We cannot tell our members to re­turn to an environment that we believe is unsafe and unhealthy,” he said,

He added that one school in KZN had received about 11 masks for 35 teachers, 150 Grade 7 pupils and 200 Grade 12 pupils.

We are relieved that sanity has prevailed and the leadership in KZN has seen the light, said National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA KZN spokesperson Thirona Moodley.

“What is disappointing is that they waited to make this announcement at the 11th hour. The lack of leadership in the department has caused great anxiety among teachers and others who were due to return to school today” said Moodley.

She added that they were not convinced schools in KZN would be ready for teachers to return on Thursday.

Naptosa also called for further detail on the status of the “new curriculum”.

The Mercury