Alleged fuel thief nabbed in Kloof

Durban - A motorist who allegedly left a Pinetown fuel station without paying last month has been nabbed after the vehicle was spotted on Monday. Security company Blue Security said the incident occurred three weeks ago when a motorist at a petrol station in Pinetown filled up with fuel for R900 before driving off without paying.

“Fortunately, a vigilant petrol attendant managed to get the licence plate before the vehicle sped off.” Blue Security said its Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) circulated the vehicle’s licence plate using its technology partners at SNIPR. The company said members had been on the lookout for the vehicle and it was spotted on Monday night when it was flagged in the Kloof area.

“Our officer noticed the vehicle on Old Main Road heading to a mall and pursued and intercepted it in the parking lot of the mall. Pinetown SAPS was notified, and both the suspect and vehicle were handed over for further investigation.” The company praised the vigilant attendant and its Community Crime Prevention Unit for ensuring the suspect was apprehended. Last month “The Mercury” reported that the driver of a Mercedes V Class vehicle was apprehended after fleeing a Pietermaritzburg petrol station, allegedly without paying for fuel to the value of R1 600.