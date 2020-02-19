Amajuba mayor accused of looting council funds for personal security









Amajuba district mayor Musa Ngubane has been accused of spending millions of rand of council funds on guards for his personal security, including the rental of guns, handguns and rifles. Picture: Pexels Durban - Amajuba district mayor Musa Ngubane has been accused of spending millions of rand of council funds on guards for his personal security, including the rental of guns, handguns and rifles. The allegations emerged from a report tabled before members of the finance portfolio committee meeting last week. The report revealed that supply chain processes had not been followed during the appointment of a security company, and that since 2016, the council had spent about R1.5 million every six months to protect the mayor and his family. It has been alleged that to date around R9m has been spent, and an estimated R11m would be spent by the end of the year. IFP whip in Amajuba District Municipality, Thami Nzuza, said they wanted the Department of Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to intervene.

He said the mayor had four bodyguards who travelled with him, while another two worked day and night shifts guarding his house. A third offered relief to these guards.

He added that the IFP demanded that he be suspended pending an investigation, and that the IFP in Amajuba had put in a motion of no-confidence in Ngubane as mayor and that he needed to be removed as a matter of urgency.

Nzuza said: “We also want the municipality public accounts committee to find out whether the correct process was followed in awarding the security contract.”

Amajuba municipal manager SRZwane said the allegations were sensationalist.

Zwane did not respond directly to the allegations, saying there had been a council resolution to provide security for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the speaker.

“The mayor would not venture into the question of why the service provider was procured and how he is paid. That matter would have been dealt with by the then accounting officer. Politicians are barred from being involved in the supply chain management processes,” he said.

Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said they would investigate the allegations.

The Mercury