The allegations emerged from a report tabled before members of the finance portfolio committee meeting last week.
The report revealed that supply chain processes had not been followed during the appointment of a security company, and that since 2016, the council had spent about R1.5 million every six months to protect the mayor and his family.
It has been alleged that to date around R9m has been spent, and an estimated R11m would be spent by the end of the year.
IFP whip in Amajuba District Municipality, Thami Nzuza, said they wanted the Department of Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to intervene.