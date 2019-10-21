Amashova race organisers and the Joint Operations Centre said a decision was taken to stop the 106km race when temperatures soared to potentially dangerous levels for cyclists.
The group said seven buses were sent to pick up about 400 cyclists who were still riding on the Amashova route in the Botha’s Hill region.
The race was also affected by an incident in which a 52-year-old participant collapsed.
Tsogo Sun said ER24, the race’s official medical partners, reported that a man suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling just outside Hillcrest.