Analyst – don’t promise change if you can’t deliver

Durban — The Taliban, a faction of the ANC at the provincial elective conference at the weekend, promises a regime change in the party but this will be easier said than done. The ANC in KZN fared dismally at the previous local government elections and there are concerns that the party will fare even worse at the national elections in 2024 if it did not change its trajectory.

The Taliban faction backed Sboniso Duma for ANC KZN chairperson and Bheki Mtolo as secretary. Also in their slate were the provincial MECs for health Nomagugu Simelane and COGTA Sipho Hlomuka and former Newcastle mayor Nthuthuko Mahlaba. Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said the Taliban are a group of people who want to bring about change in KZN politics. “Time will tell if they do this.

“It does seem like their campaign has gained momentum when you see the number of people wearing the scarves. “They have created the huge possibility of an upset at the conference,” Ndlovu said on Saturday and ahead of delegates voting. Ndlovu said political factions should be weary of promising change and not delivering.

“I think we have seen with President Cyril Ramaphosa and how he went into office on a change ticket. “Almost by the end of his first term we see no change whatsoever. “It is easy to make promises but to keep those promises is key.”

Ndlovu said quality leadership was needed and slate politics often saw delegates given a name and told to support that candidate. “Some people don’t run on ideological values but because there is similar interest as we see in these elections. “That compromises the quality of leadership,” Mdlovu said.

