ANC extends branch nomination deadline to next month, citing problems experienced to convene meetings

Durban - The ANC said it would be extending the deadline for branches to nominate leaders of its National Executive Committee from Sunday to October 25, citing a number of issues that had led to delays in the holding of meetings. ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile, who is also the acting secretary-general, wrote to the chairperson of the party’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, to alert him that some branches had not held meetings because of issues including load shedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A meeting of the ANC secretariat forum on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 received progress reports on the holding of BGMs (branch general meetings) to elect delegates and nominate members of the NEC for the 55th National Conference on 16 to 20 December 2022.” Mashatile said the report highlighted challenges for BGMs, including load shedding, industrial action by ANC staff, a high percentage of newly elected branch secretaries not being familiar with the membership system and the need to upgrade scanner software. Mashatile told Motlanthe that they were aware that this would place pressure on them given the tight deadline and with the conference a mere few weeks away.

The decisions made at BGMs of the ANC in coming weeks will be crucial in the build-up to the December elective conference. The meetings were delayed after a special National Executive Committee meeting essentially rubber-stamped the step-aside resolution. When BGMs have concluded their meetings, a consolidation of nominees – six officials and 80 NEC members nominated by each province – will be finalised.