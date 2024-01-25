ANC KZN to suspend members involved in other parties’ activities

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it will suspend all members and public representatives who participate in the activities of other political parties, such as the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The MK Party has been endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who delivered a statement on behalf of the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Wednesday, said the decision would include everyone, regardless of their status. However, it is not clear if Zuma will be affected as he is an ex officio member of the party’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and it is expected that his future role will be decided on by the NEC. The party said it had identified three councillors who will be summarily suspended and will be brought before the party’s provincial disciplinary committee.

Mtolo did not identify the councillors, saying the party will first write to them and make them aware of the suspension and disciplinary processes. Zuma on December 16 announced that he would not campaign for the ANC but would vote and campaign for the MK Party. Mtolo on Tuesday said the PEC had resolved that action be taken against all members who are public representatives and members who are participating in the activities of other political parties.

“All ANC public representatives who are participating in activities of other political formations, their membership is summarily suspended with immediate effect and will be brought before the ANC provincial disciplinary committee. “Members of the ANC who associate themselves and participate actively in activities of other political parties that contest elections against the ANC are presumed as having left the ANC and voluntarily terminated their membership,” Mtolo said. He said the provincial leadership had tried all it could to persuade Zuma not to leave the party. He said Bishop Vusi Dube and former premier Willies Mchunu had been sent to lobby Zuma but this was unsuccessful.

Mtolo also said the PEC had resolved to embark on a march through the Durban CBD to the Reserve Bank offices to show disapproval regarding the allegations of rand manipulation by Standard Bank, Absa, Investec, Citibank, FirstRand Bank, Barclays, Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Standard Chartered, among others. He said they would call for these banks’ banking licences to be revoked. “The PEC further resolved to lobby the NEC to introduce laws that will make corporate corruption punishable.