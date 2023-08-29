ANC Moses Mabhida Region to seek protection for councillors

Durban – ANC Moses Mabhida Region secretary Samora Ndlovu says they will raise the matter for the government to scale up the security of public representatives, especially councillors following the deadly shooting of Msunduzi municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize this past week.
His killing by gunmen in the Imbali township on Friday, 25 August, has raised fears and questions on the safety of political figures in the region which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.
Ndlovu said they had been shocked by the councillor’s killing, adding that it underlined the vulnerability of public office bearers.
The regional secretary, who is also a former mayor of Richmond Municipality, indicated that the councillor had been engaged in crime fighting initiatives, and this had made him a threat to criminals in the area.
He added that councillor Mkhize’s killing undermined the effort of fighting crime.
“Because he was a public representative his killing is going to create fear among community members that criminals can do as they please, and this is why we want to engage the government in order for protection to be provided to councillors swiftly,” said Ndlovu.
“We will allow the funeral preparations to go ahead and once that has been concluded then we will seek an engagement with the government because this is a matter that we take very seriously,” said the regional secretary.
Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize indicated on Tuesday that the city’’s leadership would hold a meeting to discuss the funeral arrangements for the slain councillor.