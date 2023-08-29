ANC Moses Mabhida Region to seek protection for councillors

Durban – ANC Moses Mabhida Region secretary Samora Ndlovu says they will raise the matter for the government to scale up the security of public representatives, especially councillors following the deadly shooting of Msunduzi municipality councillor Mabhungu Mkhize this past week. His killing by gunmen in the Imbali township on Friday, 25 August, has raised fears and questions on the safety of political figures in the region which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Ndlovu said they had been shocked by the councillor’s killing, adding that it underlined the vulnerability of public office bearers. The regional secretary, who is also a former mayor of Richmond Municipality, indicated that the councillor had been engaged in crime fighting initiatives, and this had made him a threat to criminals in the area. He added that councillor Mkhize’s killing undermined the effort of fighting crime.