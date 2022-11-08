ANC MP threatens Star editor with ‘assassination’

Durban - A criminal complaint has been laid against controversial ANC MP Boy Mamabolo after the editor of The Star, Sifiso Mahlangu, reported that he had been told to stop writing stories about President’s Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser, Dr Bejani Chauke, or face “assassination”. In a text message sent on Sunday to Mahlangu, Mamabolo allegedly says: “Leave Dr Bejani alone pls” to which Mahlangu responds “I’m not against Bejani my man”.

Mamabolo allegedly says “Aowaa mon (No man) Mo tologele nyana” (leave him alone). When Mahlangu says he has no idea what Mamabolo is referring to, he allegedly says “Leave him alone abit. You are my frnd and I don’t want Pple to Assassinate you. Bcos it can happen anytime from now” (sic). Mahlangu, who reported the matter at the Sandton police station yesterday, said the comments were a reminder of the intolerance of those who disagreed with the truth.

“The fact that Mamabolo, a public representative for the governing party, makes threats of murder is the stark reality that many live with every day. They can’t kill us all. Journalism lives,” said Mahlangu. “The fourth estate contributed immensely to our democracy. Independent Media has been at the forefront of exposing corruption of every race and rattling our society’s untouchables. “We have been at the forefront on exposing corporate capture, CR17 bank statements, PPE corruption, the Johannesburg human trafficking syndicate, Bosasa corruption, Tembisa Hospital corruption and the Independent Power Producers scandal.

“Our continuing exposé on the Phala Phala scandal should be in the interest of all media, and every believer in our diverse constitutional democracy.” Mahlangu said his parents’ fight for freedom “was for the very liberties we enjoy today, a free media being the cornerstone”. He added that he had never met Mamabolo and they were not friends.

When contacted about the messages, Mamabolo said: “Please stop calling me, I am busy” and “no, no, no, no please. Stop calling me”. He refused to take further calls. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to questions sent to him by the time of publication. Aziz Hartley, Independent Media’s editor-in-chief, said Independent Media’s reporting on government corruption and the gathering speed of the corrupts’ gravy train, appeared to have touched some raw nerves.

He said this included reportage of the Phala Phala scandal. “Not successful in taking down Independent Media the business, terrorists operating against the agenda of democracy and economic emancipation of the poor are now taking aim at our people – whether this be by pen, sword, or more devious means. “Independent Media is not a member of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef). The organisation positions itself as leading the charge for freedom of the media. Now is the time for Sanef to put their money where their mouth is and speak out against the blatant threat against our journalist, especially when it comes to such serious matters as threats of assassination.”

Hartley said as a journalist body, Independent Media denounced “intimidation of our profession and our reporters”. “We condemn terrorism attacks on freedom of speech. We stand firm on reporting the truth. We support our reporters and our staff,” said Hartley. Chauke has been placed at the centre of the Phala Phala “Farmgate” scandal after UDM leader Bantu Holomisa asked the Section 89 independent panel to investigate allegations that Chauke illegally brought foreign currency to the country before it was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Yesterday Ramaphosa delivered his submissions related to the robbery on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala. A three-member panel was appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to assess whether Ramaphosa broke the law around the theft of US dollars on his farm in 2020. Mamabolo is no stranger to controversy, and in 2020 he threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji and kick him in his testicles.

He was hauled before a disciplinary committee which recommended that he undergo anger management classes. Mamabolo had also apologised to Malatji, admitting that he violated his rights. The ANC had condemned Mamabolo’s conduct related to Malatji, saying it found the conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the organisation. Also in 2020, Mamabolo was forced to apologise and pay EFF leader Julius Malema’s legal costs after he had accused him of abusing his wife, Mantoa.