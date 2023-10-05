ANC pleased with preparations for Sunday’s rally in Pietermaritzburg

The event, to be held this coming Sunday, will be addressed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Durban - The leadership of the ANC in the Moses Mabhida region has expressed confidence that the 2019 ANC Manifesto Review rally will see a packed Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.

Moses Mabhida regional secretary Samora Ndlovu indicated that he was meeting with regional executive committee conveners and other party leaders, including all ANC councillors, to discuss the mobilisation programme to ensure that members were aware of the rally and would be in attendance.

“The aim of the meeting is to finalise a sweep-up mobilisation programme for the Manifesto Review rally to be held on Sunday, 8 October 2023 at Harry Gwala Stadium,” said Ndlovu.

The preparations come just days after ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo met with the leadership of Moses Mabhida region, including the ANC Women’s League, ANC Youth League, and leaders from the party’s tripartite alliance partners in Cosatu and the SACP.