ANC says Super Zuma will drive ‘agriculture revolution’ after he was appointed as KZN Agriculture and Rural Development MEC

Durban - Former trade unionist and ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma has been named as the new Agriculture and Rural Development MEC after a change was made in the provincial executive council due to former Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala being deployed to the National Assembly. In a media briefing at the Marine Building in Durban yesterday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced that MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi would move from the Agriculture and Rural Development Department to become Cogta MEC, with Zuma taking her former role.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by newly appointed KZN Judge President Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati. The premier described Zuma as a tried and tested community activist who would bring a wealth of experience needed to steer the department to the future. “The new MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development has been a member of the provincial legislature serving on various committees with absolute diligence and dedication,” she said in describing Zuma.

Zuma has also served as regional secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) before joining the KZN legislature where he served as chief whip. MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Super Zuma. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA).

Sithole-Moloi has served as mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality and as a member of the provincial legislature. Dube-Ncube noted that Sithole-Moloi was taking over a portfolio which was at the coalface of service delivery and was charged with leading local government and traditional institutions. “The MEC has served as a local government practitioner, councillor and mayor.

“She has a strong insight of issues within the traditional affairs institution and we believe that she will propel this department to even greater heights,” said Dube-Ncube. The ANC in KZN said Zuma had demonstrated an understanding of how to ensure service delivery during his time at the provincial legislature. “He will work with the farming community to ensure that agriculture becomes our solution to both food insecurity and unemployment. Critically, Zuma will drive the programme of the agriculture revolution,” said party spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.

The spokesperson said Zuma’s appointment was in line with the ruling party’s plan of using the agricultural sector to drive the redistribution of wealth. “This is extremely important considering the fact that this province has a total of 6.5 million hectares of land for farming purposes of which more than 82% is suitable for extensive livestock production and more than 18% is arable land,” Mndebele said. Judge Poyo-Dlwati emphasised the need for office bearers to conduct themselves along the principles of the Constitution of the Republic, and promised to provide support from the judicial arm of government when needed.

Yesterday’s announcement came as a surprise to many in the ANC because of the swift manner in which Zikalala’s replacement had been found. Some party members had expected that the ANC would go to the provincial workshop before announcing the new MEC. THE MERCURY