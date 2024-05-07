ANC to mobilise supporters in its KZN stronghold areas

The ANC and its alliance heavyweights are expected to descend on KwaZulu-Natal this week as part of its election campaigning as the party aims to secure a majority vote in a significant economic hub in the country.

The party and its alliance leaders, including Cosatu and the SACP are expected to highlight the development gains that have taken place since 1994, and also point to the stance it has taken on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The province is seen as highly competitive with the DA, IFP and EFF all looking to improve on previous election results, while the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party will also be a factor. Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected in the province at the weekend, fresh from his campaigning in Soweto last week, where he told residents to come out in their numbers to vote for the ANC in the national and provincial elections on May 29, saying the party was in the process of removing criminals from among its ranks.

A party insider said all the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members met on Sunday at the Coastlands Hotel on Durban’s south beach. “The focus this week, with all the NEC members being here, is on this province.” It is expected that a similar strategy will take place in Gauteng next week before the party’s Siyanqoba rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 25.

The source said it is logical to focus on KZN and Gauteng, as these are the provinces with the largest populations and the largest economies in the country. “There is also a targeted approach because part of our analysis is that we need to persuade people to vote, especially in the populous areas. “In previous elections our supporters did not come out to vote but they did not switch to any other party. So we need to go to the high population areas and motivate our people and you will see that each of the leaders has a targeted area to focus on to mobilise our strongholds.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Mbeki would campaign in the province from Friday to Sunday. “He will be campaigning in and around Durban. Every NEC member is part of this programme and all our alliance partners are in KZN. Every NEC member led by national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, including the top seven of the party will be here for the week, except the president and deputy president who will spend a few days in the province,” Mndebele said. On Sunday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the central committee of the SACP, the central executive committee of Cosatu, the NEC of Sanco, the NECs of the ANC Women’s, Youth, and Veterans leagues, and the national committee of the MK Liberation War Veterans will be a part of the week-long campaign in KZN. “This intensive election campaign trail is both unprecedented and an innovation.” He said stalwarts including Mbeki, former deputy presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and David Mabuza and former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa have already started campaigning.