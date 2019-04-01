Apple has unveiled a new version of its popular AirPods. Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

INTERNATIONAL - Apple has rolled out second-generation AirPods, adding hands-free Siri access, 50% longer talk time and optional wireless charging to a product that’s key for expanding revenue beyond iPhones. Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to the original AirPods, which were launched in 2016. The wireless headphones have been a hit for Apple, despite being ridiculed in some circles early on for how funny they looked dangling from people’s ears.

The new version looks and costs the same, at $159 (R2300), and will be available next week.

The latest model adds a new H1 processor that Apple says increases talk time and the ability to summon Apple’s voice assistant simply by saying “hey, Siri” without touching the ear buds.

Apple said the new chip also lets AirPods connect twice as fast to other devices.

The new model will also be available with a wireless charging case for $199, or consumers who already have AirPods can buy the charging case separately for $79.

Apple didn’t mention its AirPower wireless charging pad. The device, delayed since its announcement in 2017, is designed to simultaneously charge AirPods, an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

The headphones are a key way for Apple to expand revenue as it sells fewer iPhones. Sales of the smartphone over the holiday quarter were lower than expected.

At the company’s shareholder meeting earlier this year, chief executive Tim Cook noted that the company was “rolling the dice” on new products and has a “long, great roadmap” of products related to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

AirPods are a key component of Apple’s growing wearables, home and accessories segment, which generated more than $17billion in revenue last year.

In the fourth quarter, Apple said revenue from wearables grew 50% from a year earlier.

The category also includes the Apple Watch and Beats headphones.

AirPods seem to have overcome any early skepticism. According to a report earlier this month by Counterpoint Research, Apple sold about 35 million pairs in 2018, accounting for almost three-fourths of the market for wireless earphones.

