DURBAN - Two security officers linked to the fatal shooting of a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student were hired to guard the outside perimeter of the campus and protect students from criminals. The institution’s vice-chancellor, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, yesterday told the media that two security officers from Xcellent Security Services - a private company hired by DUT - were taken in for questioning by the police on Tuesday afternoon and were only released early yesterday morning.

He said the officers carried weapons with live ammunition to fend off criminals who preyed on students in the vicinity, adding that the officers had acted outside their jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon as they were not meant to deal with protesting students.

Third-year student Mlungisi Madonsela from Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly shot by guards and died at City Hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated.

She said four students were arrested and charged with public violence, and would appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Students at the university allegedly attacked the security guards and damaged administration offices with stones. The protesters stoned the guards, and a security guard and an administration assistant sustained injuries.

“Public order police contained the situation and managed to disperse the students,” Mbele said.

According to Mthembu, Madonsela was shot during a scuffle between students and security guards.

He said that when a protest broke out at a DUT property opposite the Steve Biko campus, security guards told their control room that they needed back- up as they were being overpowered by the students.

“Because of the lack of police officers, the security guards were outnumbered and these two officers found themselves (in this situation).

“We did not expect security guards, who were supposed to be doing perimeter guarding, to become involved,” Mthembu said.

In a video posted on social media, students are seen hurling rocks and bricks. Two civilians, believed to be university employees, are seen leaving the building and being hit by the bricks. Moments later, three gunshots can be heard before the students disperse.

Mthembu said some staff and students were hospitalised because of the incident.

He said the institution would also conduct its own investigation “and if the security company is found to be at fault”, they would sever ties.

“At this point, we will work closely with the police in the investigations and then make a decision once the investigation is complete.”

Calls to the director of Xcellent Security Services went to voicemail yesterday. It could not be confirmed what firearms the security officers carried.

More than 100 students, dressed in EFF regalia, gathered outside the DUT campus yesterday and sang Struggle songs in memory of Madonsela.

Some students could be seen sobbing silently in the shaded areas outside the campus, while others braved the heat by marching up and down Steve Biko Road, calling for justice for their fellow student.

KZN acting premier Sihle Zikalala said yesterday that a task team of MECs would meet student leaders, vice-chancellors and rectors tomorrow in Durban.

