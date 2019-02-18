Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - A week after a baby girl was rescued from a storm water pipe in Newlands East, police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele on Monday said that police have arrested a 27-year-old woman.

"She has been arrested and will appear in court soon. She is currently under police guard," Mbele said.

Last week Monday, the newborn was pulled from the pipe following an almost three-hour long rescue.

Her cries were heard by resident, Iyron Lovedale, who had been walking along Barracuda Road in Newlands.

Thinking it was a cat, Lovedale looked into the drain and saw that it was in fact a baby girl.

He rushed to alert residents who called the police.

SAPS Search and Rescue teams along with another emergency personnel had to cut dig up a trench and cut through a pipe to get to the baby. Once she was rescued from the drain, she was airlifted to hospital for a check up.

The Mercury