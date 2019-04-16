Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - At least 40 police officers are likely to face charges in terms of the Gatherings Act, the Road Traffic Act, the SA Police Service Disciplinary Regulations as well as municipal bylaws, following a march through the Durban CBD on Monday. A group of about 250 policemen and women marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a Memorandum of Understanding to the KZN Provincial Commissioner, highlighting a list of grievances by officers at station level.

When no one, from the PC's office arrived at the City Hall to take the MoU, members then marched to the SAPS headquarters in Bram Fischer Street.

According to SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, they demanded to speak to the Acting Provincial Commissioner.

"Discussions between the provincial police management went through the night until 2am on Tuesday morning. However, they were informed that they were transgressing the law and that necessary disciplinary action will be instituted against them," Naidoo said.

He said approximately half of the group work at provincial units or stations while the other half are attached to national units like Rapid Rail Police and Operational Response Service.

"Following the discussions, three members have been summarily dismissed, 21 will face disciplinary action at provincial level and 20 will face disciplinary action at their respective units at national level. The dismissal of the latest three members brings the total to 11 following the dismissal of eight members in March this year at Cambridge Police Station in the Eastern Cape for embarking on unprotected industrial action," he said.

The National Commissioner has welcomed the speedy response by the Acting Provincial Commissioner and his management team.

"We will not tolerate our members holding both the SAPS as well as the people of South Africa at ransom through unprotected industrial actions. We have tried and tested channels within the SAPS for members to air their grievances and members are constantly encouraged to make use of these channels rather than resorting to illegal public protests,’’ added General Sitole.

He said communities can rest assured that the SAPS remains committed to delivering on its mandate to ensuring that people are and feel safe.

