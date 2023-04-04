Arrival of Queen Mary 2 signals revival of tourism industry, says Durban mayor

Durban - EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said yesterday that the arrival of ocean liner Queen Mary 2 in the Durban port was a clear sign of the revival of the city’s tourism sector. The last time the ocean liner visited the City was during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The arrival of the Queen Mary 2 demonstrates that the tourism industry in Durban is now bouncing back. We are also pleased that the National Department of Tourism has embarked on a cruise tourism maximisation strategy. “This aims to penetrate the cruise market to ensure more cruise liners come to South Africa and Durban.” Kaunda said tours had been arranged for passengers to take in the tourism offerings in the city, including a visit to the Valley of 1000 Hills and a cultural tour to the Victoria Indian Market.

“Some are going on a historical tour visiting attractions including the Durban City Hall, the Playhouse Theatre and KwaMuhle Museum.” The ship is the largest ocean liner ever built. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA).

Others are expected to visit tourist attractions in other parts of the province. Kaunda added that the City was developing tourism packages to ensure it remained a preferred destination. “The arrival of Queen Mary 2 comes as we are busy with the expansion of the Port of Durban. This development is expected to be a major drawcard for cruise liners and will include five-star hotels, retail malls, apartments and an African cultural centre.”

Kaunda presented a gift to the captain of the ship, Captain Andrew Hall. Hall said he and the crew of the Queen Mary 2 appreciated the warm welcome to Durban. “It was incredible to experience a taste of your culture with the dances and the music. We appreciate this magnificent gift on behalf of the city, this will be displayed on board the ship for the remainder of its life.”

Hall added that it was fantastic to be in Durban after an absence of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Cunard Line was founded by Samuel Cunard in 1840, it’s a very long-established and famous company throughout history, we have had a long and successful association with Durban in particular. So many ships of the Cunard Line have visited South Africa and Durban throughout the history of our company. “We appreciate mayor Kaunda acknowledging the importance of the cruise industry and tourism, and it's really encouraging to see the investment you are making in this city to draw an ever-increasing number of passenger ships and cruise vessels to your city.”

A passenger, Anthony Caguioa, from the Philippines, said he was happy to be in Durban. “It’s a great experience to be here for the first time in South Africa and I look forward to exploring the city of Durban and enjoying new experiences.” Other passengers said they were looking forward to being able to experience the wildlife in South Africa.