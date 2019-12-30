‘Attacked’ SA cyclist considers legal options









Durban - Instead of training for the Tour de France and the 2020 Summer Olympics, a top South African cyclist has a broken arm - an injury he sustained during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers last week. In a statement issued on Friday, South African National Parks (SANParks) said Nicholas Dlamini suffered a broken arm during an altercation at the Silvermine section of TMNP. SANParks said the cyclist entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee, and without showing proof of activity permits when requested. “Table Mountain National Park rangers were informed about the incident and upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled, causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal,” said SANParks. A video of the incident taken by fellow cyclist Lawrence Lindeque has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 24-year-old cyclist, who was raised in the Capricorn settlement in Muizenberg, is heard asking Lindeque to capture the incident on video.

“My arm is broken. Please take a video, my arm is broken,” shouted Dlamini.

Dlamini’s cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, confirmed that he underwent an operation on his arm on Saturday morning at a Cape Town hospital.

A screengrab of the incident





According to the team, Dlamini was assessed by a specialist as well as by the team’s medical department, who decided on a course of treatment for the injury.

“X-rays were carried out and (it)was confirmed that he suffered a fracture of his left humerus,” said the team.

This is what @SANParks officials have done to a potential Olympic athlete’s arm. @nich_dlamini WAS possibly going to be THE 1ST BLACK SOUTH AFRICAN to take part in the Tour de France you stupid assholes!!!!!!!! @CyrilRamaphosa @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lLS1EStpYK — Vanessa Sandes (@VanHaywood) December 27, 2019

The team called on SANParks to account for the level and scale of physicality used by the officials in subduing Dlamini.

“Despite being visibly distressed after being pulled off his bicycle at high speed, which saw him crash, there can be no justification for the level of violence meted out to him,” said the team.

NTT Pro Cycling manager Mark Sinclair said Dlamini and his family needed to recover from the trauma.

“Nicholas’ first step was to undergo surgery on Saturday, and this went well, but no prognosis can be made at this early stage as to when he might be physically and mentally able to return to full training. The surgeon and appointed care team will be liaising with the NTT team doctor to establish this in due course.

“Nicholas must be cleared to leave the hospital and as soon as he feels able, he will make a statement to the police. He cannot speak to the press before this happens,” he said.

Sinclair said no other information could be shared with the media as Dlamini must take legal advice.

Having just completed a very promising year which included his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, Dlamini had an extensive race programme in place for 2020.

“This unnecessary injury will now have a serious effect on that, as well as his chances of racing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” said the team.

After viewing the video, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy called for a full investigation to be instituted, adding that the officials involved would be placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Creecy said: “We would like our national parks to be areas where all South Africans should feel safe, with no threat of harm.”

On Saturday, SANParks said they had engaged an independent investigator to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Lize McCourt, acting chief executive of SANParks, said management met with the five rangers involved in the incident and placed them on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation.

McCourt expressed regret at the turn of events, and assured the public that the organisation was taking the matter seriously and that support would be provided to Dlamini and his family.

