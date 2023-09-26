Audit for Msunduzi Municipality councillors

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality will conduct an audit on its councillors as it seeks to determine whether all of them are paying for municipal services. The move was agreed to in principle at an Executive Committee meeting last Thursday, where questions were raised about customers not paying for services.

The proposal is set for presentation to a full council sitting this week, but the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) has already expressed pessimism about the audit yielding any results. The move comes after the revenue-enhancement committee last week determined that speaker Eunice Majola should intervene to ensure that councillors paid for their services to ensure that the municipality remained financially viable. The move forms part of the City’s broader revenue-enhancement drive, which has seen it collecting millions of rand, but also encountering challenges. This includes an incident where council staff were chased away from the wards in which they were conducting meter readings.