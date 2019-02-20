Picture: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files (CHILE)

DURBAN - This week, I’ll be showing you how to create a system image using free back-up software called Macrium Reflect, which you can download from www.macrium.com/reflectfree. Using one of these back-ups you can restore your entire system in a fraction of the time it would take you to re-install everything from scratch. They can also be used to restore the system to a larger or faster hard drive during an upgrade.

Install: Start by downloading the free Macrium Reflect 7 software from the above web address. Simply click the blue “Home Use” button (or the green “Business Use” button if you’re planning to use the software in a commercial environment).

A pop-up message appears inviting you to enter an email address to register the software, but this is only mandatory for the business version. The first download is a small file called “ReflectDLHF”. Once this is downloaded and opened, it connects to Macrium’s servers and downloads the main installation file for Macrium Reflect.

By default, this is saved to a folder called “Macrium” inside your “Downloads” folder. Within this folder, you’ll find a file with “reflect_setup_free” in the name. Double-click the file to start the installation. Click Yes, Next and Install to proceed through the stages. When complete, click “Finish”. You can launch the program by clicking the Start button and starting to type “Macrium Reflect”, then clicking it in the search results.

Back-up: Macrium Reflect’s interface is fairly simple. Functions are sorted into three tabs: Backup, Restore and Log. The Backup tab is selected by default. To create a system image, click the second option: “Create an image of the partition(s) required to backup and restore Windows”.

A window pops up with the required partitions of the system’s primary hard drive pre-selected. Browse to choose a location to save the image file to - ideally a large external hard drive, but it could also be a network location or a folder on any hard drive other than the one you are making an image of. You can specify a name for the backup file.

When you’re done, click Next. Here, you can create a back-up plan to schedule back-ups to take place automatically - this is optional and can be set up later, so click Next to proceed, then click Finish. If you’re ready, leave “Run this backup now” ticked and click Okay. The back-up details and schedule (if any) are also saved at this point, making it easy to launch the back-up operation quickly in future. Once you’ve clicked Finish, the back-up process starts. This will probably take several hours.

Rescue: The final part of the process is to create Rescue Media. Under normal circumstances, you can restore a system image from within the Macrium Reflect program, but if your PC is unable to start, you won’t be able to access that - in these situations, Rescue Media is needed.

Using a DVD or USB flash drive, Rescue Media contains a basic Windows system and a simple version of the Macrium Reflect software, sufficient for you to locate your image backups and restore them. A guide to creating Rescue Media can be found at https://tinyurl.com/MR7guide2019.

