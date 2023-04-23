Bakkie taken in Durban hijacking, in which the driver was stabbed, recovered in Sea Cow Lake

Durban - A hijacked Isuzu bakkie was recovered on Thursday after five suspects allegedly hijacked the vehicle on Kennedy Road in the Clare Hills area of Durban and stabbed the driver. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, said at approximately 1:50pm members of Marshall’s Special Ops Team were activated to assist Tracker SA in locating an Isuzu Bakkie which had been hijacked by five armed suspects.

“The victim of the hijacking was stabbed and transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention,” he said. Powell said members responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle. “Within minutes, they were able to recover the vehicle. The abandoned vehicle was found on a dirt road along the railway line in the Sea Cow Lake area and recovered by our team members, the Tracker SA ground team, the Greenwood Park SAPS, and other private security companies,” he said.

According to Powell, further investigation revealed that all the power tools, including a generator that was left in the back of the vehicle, were missing and could not be found. “It is believed that the hijackers took the power tools into a nearby informal settlement,” he said. He said the hijacked vehicle had been transported to the Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing.