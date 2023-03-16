Bank to provide 250 SA graduates with work experience

Durban - FNB says that this year, as part of its annual Graduate Programme, the bank will provide 250 youth with work experience in fields such as information technology (IT), commerce, data and analytics, and engineering. In line with the country’s efforts to improve the employment prospects of young people, the bank said it continues to look at sustainable ways to assist youth and young talent in developing the necessary skills that will help them in the future.

FNB Human Capital executive Donald Khumalo said FNB has been running the programme for several years as it sees the need to invest in young people. “We’ve been running the Graduate Programme for several years, and it continues to play a critical role in nurturing business leaders of the future and producing the skills that South Africa desperately needs. Our investment in young talent is consistent with our business ethos ‘How can we help you’, as we recognise that a lack of work experience is often a barrier for young people seeking employment opportunities. Our focus on critical skills further affirms FNB’s strategic ambition to build a platform business of the future,” Khumalo said. The bank said the Graduate Programme supports, mentors, and affords young people opportunities to contribute through participation in real business projects, innovations, and engagements with experts around key initiatives, adding that it has trained and supported more than 1 000 graduates who are now senior leaders in some of its business units as CEOs.