Battle of Isandlwana to be commemorated on Saturday in KZN

The Battle of Isandlwana, in which the Zulu nation defeated Britain’s colonial army 145 years ago, will be re-enacted and commemorated in Nquthu, in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday hosted by the KZN Provincial Government and the KwaZulu Royal Household. Acting Chief Executive of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) Sibusiso Gumbi said that the Battle of Isandlwana makes an invaluable contribution to cultural and heritage tourism.

“This landmark battle will be re-enacted this weekend (January 27) at the Isandlwana battle site in Nquthu. This event is a significant part of KZN’s cultural and heritage tourism calendar and promotes social cohesion and nation building.” Gumbi added that it also reveals the true value of the overall Battlefields Route, which is already an important tourism destination that impacts on economic development in the Umzinyathi District in Northern KZN. “Fringed by the majestic Drakensberg mountains and dotted with the remains of stone forts and graveyards, the region is now a popular international tourism destination, particularly with the European markets.”

Gumbi said that according to a TKZN domestic survey, each year 544 000 travellers head to the Battlefields. “Isandlwana hosted 22 153 tourists in 2019, 19 638 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel was severely restricted, and 18 674 visitors in 2022.” Gumbi added that the tourism potential of the Battlefields Route promises significant benefits for the region.

“It makes KZN a unique tourism destination that offers further opportunities for growth, transformation, and job creation. Globally, UNESCO has prioritised cultural and heritage tourism in the recovery of the tourism sector post Covid-19. It now recognises intangible cultural heritage as being as important as buildings,” he added. Gumbi said that according to MyTravelResearch.com, cultural and heritage tourism plays a critical role in building the visitor economy. “A recent survey showed that over 50% of travellers regarded history and culture as strong influences in their choice of holiday destination. Although the initial growth in this sub-sector was greatest just before the pandemic, it continues with an estimated direct global value of well over $1 billion (R180 billion). MyTravelResearch.com also reveals that culture and heritage tourism attracts tourists that spend up to 38% more per day and stay 22% longer overall.” Gumbi added that events such as Isandlwana promote the preservation and protection of important local cultural resources and customs.