‘Bewitched’ man pleads guilty to killing mother, sister

A 54-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to killing his mother and sister, saying he believed they had “bewitched him”. Elias Delisani Mkhize pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court this week. He was represented by attorney Mzothando Tengwa.

Mkhize pleaded guilty to shooting his mother Mathithi Mkhize and sister Celiwe Mkhize on December 20 last year in the Luzizi area, Mid-Illovo in the district of uMgungundlovu. He also admitted to decapitating both women. In a guilty plea before Judge Phumelele Shoba, Mkhize said he had seen his mother and sister leaving his home in the early hours of the morning of the murder, wearing black clothes.

“I admit that I suspected that they were at my place to bewitch me and I took my unlicensed firearm and followed them,” he said. “I found them at my parental home, which is not far from my house, and shot at them.” Mkhize said he then took a bush knife that he found in the house and decapitated them.

“I admit that in respect of all counts I do not have a valid defence in law for my actions and that I had (the) intention to kill both deceased as I suspected them of practising witchcraft against me.” In a victim impact statement handed to the court by State advocate Melumzi Gula, Mkhize’s brother Bongani Mkhize said it was a tragedy that struck their family just days before Christmas. “The shock of hearing my mother and sister were both dead ... up until today I still cannot believe this incident.”