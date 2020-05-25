Bid to have Comrades fees refunded

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A veteran Comrades Marathon runner has lodged a complaint with the National Consumer Council (NCC) after the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) took a decision not to refund runners their entry fees. The decision, which has been described by the association as final, has led to veteran runner Logie Govender calling for the decision to be overturned. Govender, who has completed 21 Comrades Marathons and raised hundreds of thousands of rand for a number of non-profit organisations, lodged his complaint last week. Earlier this month the association announced the cancellation of the world-renowned marathon due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its correspondence with its 25000 South African entrants, CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn said the association had already incurred significant expenses towards the staging the 2020 race, and local runners would not be refunded their entrance fee of R600. However, she said runners would instead receive their #Comrades2020 MRP Sport runner’s T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash. In his written complaint to the NCC, Govender said this was unfair “especially considering that most of the goodie bags consist of sponsored items”.

“The days of giving Chappies bubble gum for change have long been outlawed,” Govender said.

According to Govender, the CMA would have received about R15million since there were at least 25000 entrants who paid R600 each in entry fees.

“The association made a unilateral decision to keep this money. In addition they would have earned interest on these funds from November1, 2019, when entries closed,” he said.

Govender has now asked the NCC to intervene and ensure that every runner’s entry fee is refunded.

He said the council had acknowledged his letter of complaint and sent him forms to complete as a final stage of his complaint.

“This is not just about me or my friends who want to get their money back. This is about every entrant who deserves to be refunded. There are so many runners who raise funds to enter the marathon and can’t necessarily afford it on their own.

“In addition, I researched other major sport events and even those who purchased tickets to Wimbledon have been refunded or offered to use the same ticket at the next match,” Govender said.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn yesterday said they were unaware of any formal complaint against them, however they would await communication from the NCC and then deal with it accordingly.

“We have made our decision and at this point we know nothing about a formal complaint laid against us.

“We are dealing with runners’ complaints on a one on one basis regarding the cancelled Comrades 2020, but at this stage we have not changed any decision in refunding runners,” Winn said.

The NCC had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

The Mercury