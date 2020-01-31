Bid to import power as stage 2 blackouts strike









Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday evening, from 9pm to 6am. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The country’s power system is under “severe pressure” and Eskom needs to urgently import power, said energy expert Ted Blom. He was commenting after Eskom announced that it was forced to implement stage 2 blackouts yesterday. The power utility said there would be stage 2 load shedding from 9pm last night to 6am today and that the power cuts were due to system constraints and people depleting emergency resources. “We have been using pumped storage schemes and open cycle gas turbines extensively over the past few days to supplement capacity and need to replenish these overnight. The risk of stage 2 load shedding remains for today (Friday) into the weekend, but we will review the status of the system and communicate.” Eskom said unplanned outages were slightly reduced at 12683MW at 1pm yesterday. “ We unreservedly apologise to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them. We want to assure the nation that we continue to work tirelessly to bring back on line units that experienced breakdowns. Keeping generation units’ outages below 9500MW is part of a plan to manage our ageing fleet and bring stability back into the power system.”

Blom said while the power system at Eskom was not close to a meltdown, it was under severe pressure.

“More units have broken down than what was budgeted for and that’s why they’re having load shedding.”

Blom said Eskom needed to import power urgently otherwise for the next five years there would be more load shedding, more frequently, with less notice.

He said five gigawatts of power could be imported within 48 hours to start creating space for Eskom to be fixed up.

According to Blom, power could be imported from a humanitarian unit in America which is on immediate standby for cases like earthquakes and tsunamis.

He said mines and other major business operations were closing because of the threat of intermittent load shedding.

Blom added that Eskom was doing everything it could under its current constraints and needed some leeway from its “political masters”.

“There’s still too much political interference. They need space and management discretion so that they can fix the place up properly and not just patch it up,” Blom said.

The DA spokesperson on public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, said the power cuts confirmed Eskom was in a “death spiral”.

“Eskom continues to suffer financial catastrophe, being billions in debt. It blows through bailout cash, and it has proved for years that it cannot recover massive consumer debt owed to it.

“Eskom remains operationally weak, and its infrastructure continues to fail and to not meet demand. Its power generation mix is archaic, and has no way to move to cleaner more affordable energy. These are signs of an entity which cannot be saved.”

Cachalia said it was time for alternatives, including breaking-up Eskom, immediately freeing-up space for all independent power producers, investigating aspects of privatisation, and allowing South Africans to make their own electricity generation choices in their own businesses and homes.

The Mercury