Phillip Sithole Picture: EVENTPICS 2010, PHOTOGRAPHER:EUGENE CRANE

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality plans to spend at least R2.694billion over an eight-year period on its inner-city regeneration programme However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has said it was concerned that the city’s supply chain management unit was compromised following criminal charges against unit head Sandile Ngcobo.

The deputy city manager for Economic Development and Planning, Phillip Sithole, said four priority sites had been earmarked for development.

Sithole said that the inner city regeneration project aimed to retain and attract further investment and create jobs through co-ordinated leadership, intensive and co-ordinated urban management and the implementation of large and small projects.

“Work has already begun at the first site, which leads from the Durban City Hall to the beach and Point area. This site has attracted private investment worth R36bn, with the city having invested R400million for the extension of the promenade, R250m for water mains, R2bn for the Centrum site and R44m for the Rivertown project,” he said.

“The 750m promenade extension is expected to be open to the public by November. There has also been an investment from the private sector in the Point Waterfront Development that will be launched soon.

“It’ll include a retail mall and residential apartment. This’ll see a developer investment of R2.8bn and an annual rates contribution of R200m.”

Sithole said work on the second site, which leads from the city hall to the Warwick area, would begin in July.

This will see the city spending R30m a year for the duration of the project, which is expected to take three years.

Project three extends from the Durban City Hall to the port, and the budget for this leg of the development has yet to be finalised.

Sithole said the fourth project covered the area from the city hall to the uMngeni River and would see an investment of R30m in the Blue Lagoon area; R10m for beach infrastructure; and R25m for maintenance to be spent over three years.

Outa’s Tim Tyrrell said the city’s Supply Chain Management Unit (SCMU) head, Ngcobo, was facing serious criminal charges alongside city mayor Zandile Gumede and 10 others before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, for their alleged role in a dodgy R208m tender within the Durban Solid Waste department.

Tyrrell said that in an affidavit submitted to the court during Gumede’s bail application, the Hawks investigating officer in the matter, Lieutenant-Colonel Ngoako Mphaki, had said that the supply chain management committees, namely the Bid Specification Committee, the Bid Evaluation Committee and the Bid Adjudication Committee, were complicit and “dysfunctional”.

“This is obviously deeply troubling. Immediate measures must be put in place to repair the image of the city’s SCMU by installing credible leadership,” Tyrell said.

“Considering the challenges the SCMU now faces, the city leadership should go a step further and make a concerted effort to make sure any future tender processes are handled in a completely open and transparent manner.”

The Mercury