Billions to be spent on key projects in eThekwini

In the coming months, eThekwini Metro plans to spend close to R2 billion in the rehabilitation of its water and sewer infrastructure. In his report, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda tabled detailed work already under way and the extent of the progress.

The report said that a contractor has been appointed to undertake the upgrade of the Ntuzuma Reservoir 2, with R35 million allocated for the entire project. This upgrade will benefit the communities of Ntuzuma, Lindelani, Inanda and some parts of KwaMashu. Rehabilitating the Northern Sewerage Works is also under way. It said that the aging reticulation network was the main contributor for the contamination of the uMgeni River leading to the beaches in uMhlanga. An amount of R500m has been allocated to the project. The City has also allocated R260m for the rehabilitation of the Old Wastewater Treatment Plant. The contractor has commenced work at the site.

A sum of R17m has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the old Ohlange Pump Station to complement operations of the new pump station. The mayor said he conducted an oversight visit and gave the assurance that good progress is being made. On Sunday, the mayor introduced a contractor who will work on the Southern Aqueduct water pipeline project. At a meeting in Shallcross, Kaunda explained that the project aimed to improve water supply in the south of Durban particularly in areas as uMlazi, Chatsworth, Folweni, Shallcross, Nsimbini, KwaMakhutha, and Golokodo.