Justice Zak Yacoob

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society is struggling to keep its doors open after a senior employee allegedly looted the organisation’s bank accounts of R12million. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed they were investigating a case of fraud.

The woman, 27, who had online authority for four of the organisation’s bank accounts allegedly transferred funds into her personal accounts since 2013.

Since the start of the investigation in January, the financial officer has been dismissed, and other senior administrative workers have been subjected to internal disciplinary hearings.

The society is trying to establish why the theft had not been uncovered sooner. Its auditors have also been notified, while a private investigator has been brought in to establish if the society can recover any of the money.

On Wednesday, the society’s president, Justice Zak Yacoob, confirmed an investigation was under way.

He said the alarm bells were raised when they attempted to transfer money and were informed by the bank that the account was empty.

“The trouble began towards the end of 2018, when we started running out of money. To ensure our staff was paid in December, another board member and I put up over R100 000 of our own money to make payments.

“On January 17, 2019, we attempted to transfer R400 000, but the bank only approved R300 000,” he said.

Speaking in the presence of five other board members, Justice Yacoob said they queried the discrepancy with the bank and was told that was all the money available.

He said that specific account was meant to have at least R4.7m.

Justice Yacoob said at the time, the implicated employee was on maternity leave, but he phoned her to see if she could assist with the transfer.

“She was willing to assist, and soon after we spoke, she sent me a proof of payment that the R100 000 was transferred to the bank account.

“We then took those documents to the bank and they found it to be fraudulent. They showed us that the society’s bank account was empty.

“She was crafty enough to take an old balance slip and produce a confirmation slip with a balance that was not there,” Justice Yacoob said.

After looking into all the society’s accounts, he said they discovered that millions of rand were missing.

He said that within days, they served interdicts on the woman and her husband to freeze their bank accounts until the case was investigated.

Justice Yacoob said all the society’s bank accounts had four signatories.

However, the woman had sole access to the online banking. He said they had been unaware of this. This only came to light three weeks ago.

He said it was believed this was how she syphoned the funds.

“Our auditors have given us clean audits year after year. We do not know how this was possible.

“The auditors will investigate, but the horse has bolted,” he said.

Justice Yacoob said they were looking to recover as much of the funds as possible. He suspects the woman could have some of the money in her accounts.

To date, some of the society’s regular donors have contributed more than R500 000 to help with the day-to-day operations. This should keep the society’s doors open for at least three months, he added.

“We have absolutely no money left. It is a very sad and difficult time, but efforts are being made to recover what we can,” he said.

The non-profit organisation employs 70 staff and caters to the needs of around 4500 deaf and blind people in the province.

- THE MERCURY