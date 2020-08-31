Bogus KZN doctor arrested for fraud

Durban - A 24-year-old former first year medical student has been arrested on charges of fraud.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning in the Ntinini area in Babanango near Dundee.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the man was arrested by officers from the Trio Crime Task Team, Gluckstadt SAPS, Vryheid K9 and the Vryheid Crime Intelligence unit.

Gwala said police received a complaint about a doctor who was practising at a local hospital in Mahlabathini who disappeared with a sum of R40 000 belonging to his colleagues.

"An intensive investigation revealed that the 24-year-old man was a fake doctor and was wanted for three fraud cases committed in Secunda and Mamelodi. He left the two areas and went to work at Mahlabathini as a doctor but disappeared after three months with a sum of cash.