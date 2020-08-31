Bogus KZN doctor arrested for fraud
Durban - A 24-year-old former first year medical student has been arrested on charges of fraud.
He was arrested in the early hours of this morning in the Ntinini area in Babanango near Dundee.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the man was arrested by officers from the Trio Crime Task Team, Gluckstadt SAPS, Vryheid K9 and the Vryheid Crime Intelligence unit.
Gwala said police received a complaint about a doctor who was practising at a local hospital in Mahlabathini who disappeared with a sum of R40 000 belonging to his colleagues.
"An intensive investigation revealed that the 24-year-old man was a fake doctor and was wanted for three fraud cases committed in Secunda and Mamelodi. He left the two areas and went to work at Mahlabathini as a doctor but disappeared after three months with a sum of cash.
“The matter was reported to the police and case of fraud was opened at Mahlabathini police station for investigation," she said.
Gwala said in the early hours of this morning, officers proceeded Babanango, where the suspect was arrested and charged for fraud.
"He took police to Mondlo where copies of tertiary certificates, cellphones, his tertiary gown and stethoscope were recovered. The investigation revealed that he was a medical student for a year before he dropped out. He will appear at the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court tomorrow," she said.
The Mercury