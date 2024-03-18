Bolt driver convicted of rape gets 2 life terms

The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced e-hailing vehicle driver, Emmanuel Mudau, to two life imprisonment terms plus 60 years, after convicting him on four counts of rape, four of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said Mudau, 30, was registered as a driver with Bolt.

“Between January and February 2022, he targeted women who requested transport from Cosmo City to various destinations, using the Bolt app,” said Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane. “The four complainants testified that as soon as they entered Mudau’s vehicle, he refused to take them to their intended destinations. “Instead, he took them to secluded areas where he instructed them to undress and raped them.”

In two separate incidents, the besieged women tried to run away. In one instance the fleeing woman was stabbed, and in the second incident the NPA said the woman was strangled, forcing her to agree to Mudau’s demands. In court, one of the raped women testified in aggravation of Mudau’s sentence, and told the court she believed she will live with the trauma and fear for the rest of her life. For the State, advocate Coleen Ryan urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed sentences.