Durban - THE wheels of justice have turned in favour of retired KwaZulu-Natal top cop Major-General Johan Booysen. It was announced yesterday that national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has decided to withdraw the racketeering charge against Booysen and his co-accused, some seven years after they were charged. However, Booysen has vowed to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for trumping-up the charge against him.

The decision to prosecute Booysen and other detectives in the Organised-Crime Unit, who were based in Cato Manor, on alleged “death squad” charges, was taken by former acting National Prosecuting Authority head advocate Nomgcobo Jiba in 2012.

The State had alleged that the accused killed suspects and then staged the crime scenes to justify the shootings between 2006 and 2010.

The charges went under review and were later reinstated by then NPA head advocate Shaun Abrahams in 2016.

“There was definitely a political agenda to use advocates Jiba, Sello Maema and Moipane Noko to get me prosecuted. There was a political motivation at work and I testified to this effect at the Zondo Commission,” he said.

Booysen said he felt “vindicated” after hearing Batohi’s decision.

“I always knew that justice would prevail,” he said.

Booysen believed that the move to have him arrested was politically motivated.

“There was definitely an agenda by politicians to get me prosecuted. But I will not leave matters as they are. I will be pursuing criminal charges against those who have dragged my name through the mud for the past seven years,” he said.

He said he always believed in his unit’s innocence.

“They have made a huge impact in the fight against crime and, for many of them, their careers were cut short by the nefarious agenda of the former NPA administration,” he said.

Booysen retired from the SAPS and now heads up the investigations unit at Fidelity. He said he continues to work with the Hawks and police on cases, and his team has had great success in reducing cash-in-transit heists.

Booysen did not want to comment on whether or not he would be returning to the police force.

“I am keeping my options open,” he said.

NPA head of communications Bulelwa Makeke said a panel comprising advocates Rodney de Kock, Ivy Thenga, Shareen Riley and Elijah Mamabolo found that the authorisations made by Jiba and Abrahams were invalid.

Makeke said the racketeering charge had been withdrawn against all the accused, while the other charges will be reviewed case by case.

“The remaining charges, which include murder, housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice, will be referred to the acting DPP in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, to reassess the evidence in each case. She will then decide whether to prosecute the individuals who may be implicated in those matters,” she said.

Makeke said Zungu would also be required to contact the families of men allegedly killed in the murder cases, to inform them of their decision. In total, the officers faced 116 charges.

“It is important for them to know that the withdrawal of the racketeering charge does not mean that there will be no justice for the victims of the crimes. Where there is sufficient evidence that the actions of the police officers amounted to criminal conduct, those responsible will be prosecuted,” she said.

Lieutenant Willie Olivier, who was also charged, said he was happy that they could put the matter behind them.

“There was a lot of pressure on us but we knew this was a political set-up,” he said.

Olivier said, since 2012, officers; Neville Eva, Mhlabunzima Thabethe, and Vincent Auerbach, had died. He said other officers had since retired from the SAPS, while there were still a few in the employ of the police force.

Recently, one of the officers, Jeremy Marten, made headlines after solving a 34-year-old cold case in Fish Hoek, Cape Town.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed the NPA’s decision.

“Well done to advocate Batohi and her team for showing moral courage. This case screamed of political interference and this shows that the NPA is slowly starting to make a difference. They have a tremendous task ahead of them,” said Outa’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick.

